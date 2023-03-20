Efficiency is dependent on finances: WAF

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive Dr Amit Channan says finding the right mix and model on how to effectively provide efficient and clean drinking water is dependent on finances available.

In a press conference, Dr Chanan says all options are on the table.

He said they are in discussions with multilateral agencies like the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank on how they can move forward with funding WAF’s capital projects.

He said WAF also held bilateral talks with the Australian and New Zealand Governments.

“We understand that not everything can be funded by the public purse (Government) and therefore we are looking at what is the right mix to move ahead with our capital projects.”

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau in the same press conference said the Ministry of Finance is very supportive of its plans on how to move forward in terms of finances with WAF’s CEO.

Tuisawau said fixing the right mix in terms of investment funds, loans and grant is important on how we can fund our national capabilities.

“These are long term plans, however, alleviating the short term problem is something that we are prioritising and have emphasized this with the Ministry of Finance, starting with the 2023- 2024 budget (next fiscal year),” Tuisawau added.