Monday, March 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Efficiency is dependent on finances: WAF

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive Dr Amit Channan says finding the right mix and model on how to effectively provide efficient and clean drinking water is dependent on finances available.

In a press conference, Dr Chanan says all options are on the table.

He said they are in discussions with multilateral agencies like the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank on how they can move forward with funding WAF’s capital projects.

He said WAF also held bilateral talks with the Australian and New Zealand Governments.

“We understand that not everything can be funded by the public purse (Government) and therefore we are looking at what is the right mix to move ahead with our capital projects.”

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau in the same press conference said the Ministry of Finance is very supportive of its plans on how to move forward in terms of finances with WAF’s CEO.

Tuisawau said fixing the right mix in terms of investment funds, loans and grant is important on how we can fund our national capabilities.

“These are long term plans, however, alleviating the short term problem is something that we are prioritising and have emphasized this with the Ministry of Finance, starting with the 2023- 2024 budget (next fiscal year),” Tuisawau added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

$34 million owed to WAF in arrears

$34 million is owed in arrears to the Water Authority of Fiji. W...
News

Complainants need regular feedback:...

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says regular feedback ...
Football

Junior Bula Boys suffer loss in ope...

The Digivel Junior Bula Boys were beaten 4-1 by the Solomon Islands...
News

Resilient infrastructure is key: Tu...

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says plans are in plac...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$34 million owed to WAF in arrea...

News
$34 millio...

Complainants need regular feedba...

News
Acting Com...

Junior Bula Boys suffer loss in ...

Football
The Digive...

Resilient infrastructure is key:...

News
Minister f...

Fiji men’s squad named for Tri-S...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Fijian Drua drops to seventh spo...

Sports
The Swire ...

Popular News

Sam names Futsal squad for frien...

Football
Digicel Na...

WAF restores supply to 70pc affe...

News
As at 1pm ...

Six new COVID cases recorded, no...

News
Six new ca...

Sivo free to play in Eels on mat...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Singh dropped from Fiji Under 20...

Football
Young Laba...

Talacolo was a real standout in ...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

$34 million owed to WAF in arrears