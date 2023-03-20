Monday, March 20, 2023
FICA Act review is a key achievement: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the review of the Fiji Institute of Charted Accountants (FICA Act) is a key milestone achievement for the accounting fraternity.

The FICA Act was enacted by Parliament last June.

Speaking at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Technical Workshop, Kamikamica indicated that with the new ACT, regulations and provisions for new categories will positively bring about more accountability and credibility in the accounting profession.

He said the new category Certificate of Limited Public Practice would certainly allow small and medium enterprises access to reasonable and affordable accounting services, which will bring more accountability.

“I believe that the accounting profession and institutes play a pivotal role in raising awareness on the importance of financial literacy amongst grassroots communities and MSME’s.”

Kamikamica added the institute for being one of the key drivers in the Government Concessional Loans assistance which was provided in 2020 and 2021 where the members were engaged as financial assessors to assess’ loan applications from MSME’s.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
