Monday, March 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijians to join Scheme via employer referral

A total of eleven Fijian workers have been selected through employer referral for employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

Employer referrals occur when an employer through the recommendation of a good performing worker decides on the selection of someone to work for the company.

These 11 referrals will be employed with Leedle Pty Limited in Western Australia for the duration of 4 years contractual agreement.

Leedal is one of Western Australia’s leading Indigenous-owned organisations and plays an important role in the economic development of Fitzroy Crossing.

They will be engaged with 6 businesses respectively, operated by Leedal and will be employed as Driver, Salesperson, Handyman and Waitress.

Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Filimoni Vosarogo during the closing of the 4 days pre-departure briefing in Suva highlighted that this is a multiplier effect through employer referral which has opened doors to more potential Fijian workers.

“When you perform your best and focus on what is required of you during your employment, you are creating a relationship where employers will want to recruit more from your home country,” said Vosarogo.

“Some of you may be first time travellers to Australia, away from your villages, communities and to the bright lights of Australia.”

“Do not deviate from your personal goal and focus on the reasons for you pursuing to work in Australia in order to elevate your standard of living and reap benefits for your family, especially your children,” he added.

Vosarogo also reminded the workers that all decisions they make while in Australia should be motivated by their goals, aspirations, country, training, and most importantly with their family in mind.

He further encouraged them to be good ambassadors for Fiji while taking part under the Vuvale partnership between the Governments of Australia and Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa boss Buksh resigns

Rewa Football Association President Nazeel Buksh has resigned. H...
News

Govt aims to grow GDP to 50pc in 10...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Government has targ...
News

FICA Act review is a key achievemen...

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the review of the Fiji Ins...
Rugby

Fijian Drua beaten narrowly by Reds...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua put on a brave performance and narro...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa boss Buksh resigns

Sports
Rewa Footb...

Govt aims to grow GDP to 50pc in...

News
Deputy Pri...

FICA Act review is a key achieve...

News
Minister f...

Fijian Drua beaten narrowly by R...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Poor planning has led to water w...

News
Public Wor...

Talacolo was a real standout in ...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

Waqainabete resigns from Parliam...

News
FijiFirst ...

Back to back Marist 7s win for D...

Marist 7s
The Domini...

Govt to assist Olympians Tuwai a...

Marist 7s
Minister f...

Tela close to 100-point Super Ru...

Rugby
Fly-half T...

Army to face Seahawks in Women&#...

Marist 7s
Army and S...

Six new COVID cases recorded, no...

News
Six new ca...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa boss Buksh resigns