Fijians to join Scheme via employer referral

A total of eleven Fijian workers have been selected through employer referral for employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

Employer referrals occur when an employer through the recommendation of a good performing worker decides on the selection of someone to work for the company.

These 11 referrals will be employed with Leedle Pty Limited in Western Australia for the duration of 4 years contractual agreement.

Leedal is one of Western Australia’s leading Indigenous-owned organisations and plays an important role in the economic development of Fitzroy Crossing.

They will be engaged with 6 businesses respectively, operated by Leedal and will be employed as Driver, Salesperson, Handyman and Waitress.

Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Filimoni Vosarogo during the closing of the 4 days pre-departure briefing in Suva highlighted that this is a multiplier effect through employer referral which has opened doors to more potential Fijian workers.

“When you perform your best and focus on what is required of you during your employment, you are creating a relationship where employers will want to recruit more from your home country,” said Vosarogo.

“Some of you may be first time travellers to Australia, away from your villages, communities and to the bright lights of Australia.”

“Do not deviate from your personal goal and focus on the reasons for you pursuing to work in Australia in order to elevate your standard of living and reap benefits for your family, especially your children,” he added.

Vosarogo also reminded the workers that all decisions they make while in Australia should be motivated by their goals, aspirations, country, training, and most importantly with their family in mind.

He further encouraged them to be good ambassadors for Fiji while taking part under the Vuvale partnership between the Governments of Australia and Fiji.