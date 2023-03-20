Follow proper grievance procedure, workers reminded

Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Filimoni Vosarogo has reminded Fijian workers selected to work in Australia to follow the proper grievance procedure that was discussed with them during the 4 days pre-departure training.

He made this comment in light of a number of social media posts that have been circulating where our Fijian PALM workers are complaining about their hours of work, the status of their accommodation and other issues which could have been addressed earlier should they follow the proper grievance channels.

“My advice to you today is not to vent your complaints and frustrations on social media but directly liaise with your host employers, relevant Australian institutions and officers at the National Employment Centre (NEC) here in Fiji.”

“Should you have issues, please raise them earlier and do not prolong them, so they are conceivably addressed as soon as practicable.”

Vosarogo further reiterated to the selected workers that the programme is a Government-to-Government arrangement under the Vuvale partnership agreement and both Governments with their relevant institutions are there to assist them 24/7.