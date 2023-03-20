Resilient infrastructure is key: Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says plans are in place for a more resilient water infrastructure system that would benefit Fijians.

In a press conference held at the Water Authority of Fiji National Office, Tuisawau said that these plans have factored in the fact that if there is a change in Government in the next four years, improving the infrastructure of Water Authority of Fiji is key.

Tuisawau said critical investments are important and having the access to this funding would benefit WAF and more importantly Fiji.

He said issues or areas of concern for them were back up power water pump systems and others, which needed to be rectified as soon as possible.

“The Water Authority of Fiji is working on this. You will note that in the Suva- Nausori area, there has been tremendous growth in terms of the population, however, an infrastructure system is needed to go hand in hand with the demand.”

He said that the focus is to have plans that would mitigate the demand in terms of having more water reservoirs and pumping stations.

Tuisawau said this is to ensure that there is a continued supply of water and critical investments with developing partners is pivotal at this point.

“We are talking with the Ministry of Finance and our partners on how best the Water Authority of Fiji can get value for money on future projects that needs to be done to ensure adequate supply of water to its customers,” he added.