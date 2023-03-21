$1.1B was allocated to WAF in last five years

The Water Authority of Fiji in the last five years was allocated $1.13 billion, out of which $421.7 million was for its operational expenditure while $705.1 million was allocated for capital expenditure.

This was highlighted by Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad while speaking at the ‘Water Sector 2050 Strategy Workshop’ this morning.

Prof Prasad said the majority of funds have been going towards the construction of the Viria Project, where $60.3 million was allocated for this project.

“The project is designed to augment vital urban infrastructure and services, supporting sustainable growth and development in the Greater Suva – Nausori area, and is expected to be completed by May.”

“The project includes construction of a 40 mega litre per day water treatment plant in the first phase and necessary provision are kept increasing the capacity in future up to 80 MLD based on the demand.”

He said over the years, the water and sanitation sector in Fiji has been facing major challenges in terms of maintaining and upgrading of the existing infrastructure, non-revenue water and financing of new water infrastructure.

Prof Prasad said people have been suffering from regular water cuts and disruptions and approximately 47 per cent of the treated water gets lost along the pipeline due to non-revenue water.

Meanwhile, the workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders and experts to discuss key priorities for Fiji’s water sector up to 2050.