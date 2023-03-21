Aust provides $15.4m for rehab works in schools

The Fiji and Australian Governments today signed the Third Amendment to the Direct Funding Arrangement for the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Program, which would facilitate an additional funding of AUD $10 million.

This is equivalent to FJD $15.4 million, intended for the rehabilitation of nine schools across Fiji and two health facilities in Taveuni and Kadavu.

Speaking at the Signing, Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad said the additional funding brings the total commitment under the program to AUD$28.5 million (FJD $44m).

Prof Prasad said this includes AUD $25.5 million for the nine schools and AUD $3 million for two health facilities.

He said that this additional commitment of $10 million was made by the Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, which is being formalized today.

“Works have started on several schools and contracts have been awarded. The design team have also put in significant consideration into climate proofing this new critical infrastructure, as some may also be used as community evacuation centres in the event of future natural disasters.”

Prof Prasad also indicated that designs have also considered disability access to ensure an inclusive and equitable opportunity exists for all members of society and particularly the most vulnerable.

He added education is critical to everyone and the nation’s growth and Government does not want one to be deprived of quality education.

The Ministry of Finance has announced the nine schools intended for the rehabilitation are Lekutu Secondary School, Lekutu District School, Nukubulu Primary School, Maramarua District School, Dreketi District School, Bua District School,

Dama District School, Waulevu West District School, Ratu Luke

Memorial School.

The program also caters for the rehabilitation of two health facilities, namely Taveuni and Kadavu Health Centres.