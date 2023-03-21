Man hit by Police vehicle in Nadi

A man is currently being admitted at the Nadi Hospital after being hit by a Police vehicle.
Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew in a statement said he has directed the Divisional Police Commander West to provide a detailed report of the incident.
The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday in Votualevu, and Chew has directed investigations to be conducted in two folds.
The first element of the investigation will be on the accident where the victim is now admitted in stable condition at the Nadi Hospital, while the second part will be into the officers alleged failure to report the accident.