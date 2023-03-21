Tuesday, March 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

No decision made on tax increases: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government has not put in place or has made any decisions on tax increases.

In a press conference, Prof Prasad rubbished claims by Fiji Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry that Government intends to raise taxes in order to meet Government’s operational cost at the expense of low and middle income earners.

Prof Prasad said people are reading more than they should in the announcement into the work of the Fiscal Review Committee.

He said that Government has not made any decision on policies that need to be looked at.

“The Fiscal Review Committee is a technical committee that has been appointed to advise Government, looking at all the data, looking at the statistics, tax policies, revenue policies, expenditure policies and revenue policies. So when they come up with their report, Government is able to make an informed decision based on the information analysed.”

He said those jumping the gun and saying this and that will happen to stop, while at the same time to participate in the forums that are available or that has been put in place.

“I invite them to write to the Ministry of Finance or write directly to me. Also, I invite them to make their presentations to the Fiscal Review Committee or come to the National Economic Summit on what they think should or should not be in the next budget (2023-2024).”

“This is a Government that is prepared to listen. Of course, we will not at any point in time be able to take everything that people suggest, however we welcome the idea,” Prof Prasad added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake believes they wi...
Entertainment

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ to R...

While the world is shockingly mourning the death of actor Lance Red...
Rugby

We weren’t focused enough: Derenala...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says they weren’...
Sports

Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boys

Junior Bula Boys Coach Ronil Lal says they learned a lot from the S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are the competition: Tawake

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ t...

Entertainment
While the ...

We weren’t focused enough: Deren...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boy...

Sports
Junior Bul...

WAF told to streamline its activ...

News
The Water ...

Robertson to lead All Blacks fro...

Rugby
Crusaders ...

Popular News

Striders bundle out Police

Marist 7s
The Stride...

Janif shares industry insights w...

Business
Employing ...

$34 million owed to WAF in arrea...

News
$34 millio...

Krishna’s Bengaluru beaten in IS...

Football
Fijian str...

Ministry to amend retirement age...

News
Prime Mini...

Police probe gun on the plane in...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake