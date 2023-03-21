No decision made on tax increases: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government has not put in place or has made any decisions on tax increases.

In a press conference, Prof Prasad rubbished claims by Fiji Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry that Government intends to raise taxes in order to meet Government’s operational cost at the expense of low and middle income earners.

Prof Prasad said people are reading more than they should in the announcement into the work of the Fiscal Review Committee.

He said that Government has not made any decision on policies that need to be looked at.

“The Fiscal Review Committee is a technical committee that has been appointed to advise Government, looking at all the data, looking at the statistics, tax policies, revenue policies, expenditure policies and revenue policies. So when they come up with their report, Government is able to make an informed decision based on the information analysed.”

He said those jumping the gun and saying this and that will happen to stop, while at the same time to participate in the forums that are available or that has been put in place.

“I invite them to write to the Ministry of Finance or write directly to me. Also, I invite them to make their presentations to the Fiscal Review Committee or come to the National Economic Summit on what they think should or should not be in the next budget (2023-2024).”

“This is a Government that is prepared to listen. Of course, we will not at any point in time be able to take everything that people suggest, however we welcome the idea,” Prof Prasad added.