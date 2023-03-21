WAF told to streamline its activities

The Water Authority of Fiji needs to streamline its activities, while at the same time improve on efficiency and its service delivery, says Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He highlighted this at the ‘Water Sector 2050 Strategy Workshop’ this morning.

Prof Prasad said WAF needs to improve efficiency through increasing outsourcing and reducing operating cost, enhancement of asset management systems and processes – while at the same time explore adaptation strategies towards building a climate-resilient water and wastewater utility.

He said at the moment, $25 million is spent on electricity cost and more than $25 million on staffing cost.

“This is more than 50 per cent of the operating budget of WAF. This also needs careful scrutiny and efficiencies need to be put in to reduce such cost moving forward with services not affected.”

The Minister for Finance said Government will put into place necessary measures to address these long-standing water and wastewater challenges.

Prof Prasad added that addressing existing and future challenges of Fiji’s water sector will require a long-term plan and concerted effort by all relevant stakeholders.