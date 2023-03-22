Wednesday, March 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Economic recovery on track, says Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji’s revenue forecast remains buoyant, while at the same time the tourism recovery numbers are almost at 70 per cent.

Responding to questions about the state of the country’s finances as the Government approaches almost 100 days in power, Prof Prasad said that economic recovery for Fiji is on track.

He said the Government is adamant that it will return Fiji to pre-COVID numbers by 2024 and that by 2025, the Government is expected to put in place a very clear guidelines or foundations for sustained economic growth for Fiji’s future.

“There is a sense of confidence in the markets, a sense of freedom, and there are a lot of things in the pipeline, in order to bring back the numbers Fiji had before the pandemic. In fact, some things are already happening.”

“Government at the same time have received support and positive feedbacks from every sector in the economy. All this builds confidence.”

He highlighted that in the first 30 days in Government, they paid out almost $50 million to help Fijian students go back to school.

Prof Prasad said 214,000 students benefited from the Back to School support assistance of $200 for all students enrolled in the Early Childhood Education System to high schools students.

“It was a very, very critical moment and time for the Government to help our students and families. This helped parents and guardians put their children back into schools with adequate gear for the 2023 school year,” Prof Prasad added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Naupoto calls on Singh to apologise...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Viliame Naupoto is calling on Mini...
Sports

Kilner is new FASANOC CEO

Vanessa Kilner has been appointed the new Fiji Association of Sport...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned at Valelev...

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being ques...
News

Women arrested with hard drugs

Two women were arrested by Raiwaqa Police after they were found wit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Naupoto calls on Singh to apolog...

News
Opposition...

Kilner is new FASANOC CEO

Sports
Vanessa Ki...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned at Vale...

News
Former Att...

Women arrested with hard drugs

News
Two women ...

PM will host National Economic S...

News
Prime Mini...

Ministry finalises National Infr...

News
A 10-year ...

Popular News

Ministry to amend retirement age...

News
Prime Mini...

Govt to assist Olympians Tuwai a...

Marist 7s
Minister f...

Rover Delaiwau dedicates award t...

Marist 7s
Fijiana 7s...

Army to face Seahawks in Women&#...

Marist 7s
Army and S...

Start ups issue for potential SM...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Complainants need regular feedba...

News
Acting Com...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

The Iconic Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium