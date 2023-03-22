FFP is still the biggest party: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst is united and still the biggest political Party in Fiji and in Parliament with 26 members, says General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum has rubbished claims that the Party is falling apart and said the recent resignation of the former Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete was his choice.

“Dr Waqainabete chose his career path and that was his choice. FijiFirst Party is not falling apart and is still the largest political party by far.”

The former Attorney-General added that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is still the leader, despite resigning from Parliament, after his suspension.

“Voreqe Bainimarama is still very much in control. We still have 26 FijiFirst Parliamentarians.”