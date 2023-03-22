Wednesday, March 22, 2023
I had no authority over bodyguards: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they did not have any authority or control over the bodyguards assigned to him, the Prime Minister or to any of the Ministers in the previous Government.

Sayed-Khaiyum said these bodyguards are assigned to them by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

“Ministers that are given bodyguards, they do not have control over them on what they have or do not have.”

The FijiFirst General Secretary said he knows that there are some inquiries going on about members of his protective details, who allegedly carried their firearms in one of the domestic flight.

He said that it is not prudent of him to comment on the matter and whether there should be a trial by media on the matter.

Sayed-Khaiyum said questions on the actions of the bodyguards should be directed to those people, referring to the RFMF and those in power.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

FFP is still the biggest party: Sayed-Khaiyum