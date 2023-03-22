Sayed-Khaiyum questioned at Valelevu Police Station

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

This has been confirmed by the Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci.

Raikaci said this is in relations to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa in regard to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections last month in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.