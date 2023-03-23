Thursday, March 23, 2023
Fiji keen to re-open embassy in Washington

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is committed to working closely with its partners such as the United States of America (USA) and in recognition of the important cooperation between the two nations; the country is keen to re-open the Fijian Embassy in Washington.

Rabuka made this comment while meeting the U.S. President Joe Biden’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the United States National Security Council (NSC), Dr. Kurt Campbell in Suva yesterday.

He said Dr Campbell’s visit signifies the importance of the U.S. partnership for Fiji and the Pacific region and his Government is committed to working closely with the U.S. to advance economic development and build stronger future for the communities in Fiji, the Pacific and beyond.

He said the establishment of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office in Suva this year, is a step in the right direction that will unlock new development opportunities for Fiji and the region.

Rabuka said Fiji is grateful to the U.S. for renewing its commitment on climate action and resilience.

He also reiterated Fiji’s commitment to work closely with the U.S. to strengthen environmental justice and energy security.

The meeting further outlined partnership prospects in shared priorities such as defence and security, economy, investment and trade, agriculture, fisheries and forestry, and oceans amongst others.

Dr Campbell said the discussions they had will shape a stronger cooperation between the U.S. and Fiji.

He also commended Prime Minister Rabuka’s leadership in reuniting the Pacific region’s solidarity and his diplomatic success in bringing Kiribati back to the Pacific Islands Forum family.

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
