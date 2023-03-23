Know your roles, Permanent Secretaries reminded

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Commission to directly know their roles and functions as senior Governmental officers.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada while hosting the Permanent Secretaries during a meeting at the Bali Towers, today also stressed that they should have close working relationships with their line ministers, in order to meet targeted outputs by individual ministries.

He also revealed that the new inclusions of Permanent Secretaries in acting positions are expected to be appointed soon.