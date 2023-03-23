Law firm to start soon: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says his law firm is expected to open soon.

Speaking to the media yesterday after being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station, Sayed-Khaiyum said the start-up is coming along.

He said it has not started yet.

Meanwhile Sayed-Khaiyum’s interview has been suspended pending further questioning.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said that the former Attorney-General has been released as investigations continue.