Opportunities and common interest discussed

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad together with the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua met with the United Nations National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Dr Kurt Campbell.

In a statement released by Government, the meeting was an opportunity to discuss matters relating to national security, climate change, economic investments and trade amongst other areas of common interest.

Also present in the meeting were the US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, the Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Juki Fong Chew, RFMF Chief of Staff Brigadier General Sapenafa Motufaga and Fiji’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini.