Thursday, March 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Opportunities and common interest discussed

Finance Minister Prof, Biman Prasad speaks to media after the press conference on the Back-to-School assistance at the Government Building in Suva.Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad together with the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua met with the United Nations National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Dr Kurt Campbell.

In a statement released by Government, the meeting was an opportunity to discuss matters relating to national security, climate change, economic investments and trade amongst other areas of common interest.

Also present in the meeting were the US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, the Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Juki Fong Chew, RFMF Chief of Staff Brigadier General Sapenafa Motufaga and Fiji’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretar...

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Co...
News

Rabuka reaffirms support for One-Ch...

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-Chi...
Business

Long-term reform, growth strategy i...

The International Monetary Fund says Fiji growth outlook beyond the...
Football

Suva drawn with Auckland City for C...

Fiji's representative to the 2023 OFC Champions League, Suva FC  ha...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Know your roles, Permanent Secre...

News
Permanent ...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji growing economically, debt ...

News
The Intern...

Popular News

Talacolo was a real standout in ...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

We are the competition: Tawake

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Back to back Marist 7s win for D...

Marist 7s
The Domini...

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7...

Marist 7s
DXC Barbar...

Alot needs to be improved, healt...

News
The Deputy...

Bula Boys target win over Junior...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretaries reminded