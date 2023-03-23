Police focus on engagement with community

The Fiji Police Force is adamant on building stronger and effective working relationships with community members, to better understand the effectiveness of policing initiatives.

Chief of Operations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says that they are appreciative of the support given towards community policing efforts as they work to enhance collaboration between police and the community.

He said Police officers’ conduct house to house visitations, where they are always warmly welcomed.

“The success of any community policing initiative depends heavily on trust, and efforts are focused on building and maintaining trust to produce desired outcomes for safer communities,” A/ACP Driu added.