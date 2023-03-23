Thursday, March 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police focus on engagement with community

The Fiji Police Force is adamant on building stronger and effective working relationships with community members, to better understand the effectiveness of policing initiatives.

Chief of Operations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says that they are appreciative of the support given towards community policing efforts as they work to enhance collaboration between police and the community.

He said Police officers’ conduct house to house visitations, where they are always warmly welcomed.

“The success of any community policing initiative depends heavily on trust, and efforts are focused on building and maintaining trust to produce desired outcomes for safer communities,” A/ACP Driu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretar...

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Co...
News

Rabuka reaffirms support for One-Ch...

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-Chi...
Business

Long-term reform, growth strategy i...

The International Monetary Fund says Fiji growth outlook beyond the...
Football

Suva drawn with Auckland City for C...

Fiji's representative to the 2023 OFC Champions League, Suva FC  ha...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Know your roles, Permanent Secre...

News
Permanent ...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji growing economically, debt ...

News
The Intern...

Popular News

Tela close to 100-point Super Ru...

Rugby
Fly-half T...

Silktails lose Ron Massey Cup op...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Army Green overcomes tough Domin...

Marist 7s
Army Green...

Tabadamu shutout Fiji 1 at Maris...

Marist 7s
Past champ...

HMNZS Canterbury arrives with 30...

News
HMNZS Cant...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretaries reminded