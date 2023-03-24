5 new judicial officers sworn in

Five new judicial officers were sworn in at the State House yesterday, further strengthening Fiji’s judiciary.

The newly-appointees were ceremoniously sworn in by His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Hon. Acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo, Chief Registrar, Tomasi Bainivalu and Chief Magistrate, Waleen George.

The five are Justice Filimone Jitoko – Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isikeli Mataitoga – Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal, Justice Usaia Ratuvili – Acting Puisne Judge, Liyanage Kashyapa Wickramasekara – Acting Master and Krishan Prasad – Resident Magistrate.

Jitoko served as Chief Justice at the Nauru Supreme court from 2000 till 2017 and he also served as the Registrar from 2015 till 2017.

He graduated from the University of the South Pacific in 1969, he spent one year at the Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand where he attained his Bachelors in Law and following that he was admitted in the New Zealand Bar in 1978.

Mataitoga, a seasoned diplomat and former Fijian Ambassador to Japan, with accreditation to the Russian Federation, the Republic of the Philippines, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Brunei Darussalam.

A former High Court judge, Mataitoga served in the various positions within the judiciary.

He attained a Bachelor of Laws – LL. B from the Victoria University of Wellington in 1981, New Zealand and Master of Laws -LL.M from the Victoria University of Wellington in 1985.

He possesses a Master of Laws – LL.M and expertise in law reform and constitution, legal service, international negotiation, and strategic planning.

Ratuvili served as Acting Chief Magistrate and later confirmed Chief Magistrate from 2011 to 2022 and later confirmed as a Master of the High Court based at Labasa High Court.

He attained a Bachelor of Laws – University of the South Pacific and later a Professional Diploma in Legal Practice – University of the South Pacific.

From 2006 till 2007, Ratuvili completed his Master of Laws in Human Rights from the University of Hong Kong.

Wickramasekara held the position of State Counsel from the Attorney-General’s department from 2007 till to date.

He took the oath office as the new Acting Master High Court.

Prasad holds a Bachelors of Law and he also graduated with a Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of the South Pacific.

He held the position of Deputy Registrar Legal (High Court of Fiji) Judicial Department from 2007 till to date with the Office of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Fiji in Suva.