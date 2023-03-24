Friday, March 24, 2023
Fiji-UK to work closely, to meet at CHGM24

The United Kingdom says the relationship, and its partnership with Fiji, provides opportunities to advance economic prosperity, climate resilience and sustainable development.

This was highlighted by the UK and Northern Ireland’s Special Envoy to the Commonwealth, Jo Lomas in her meeting with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Lomas also congratulated the Prime Minister on his recent election win and said that the UK will continue to support to Fiji, in the areas of socioeconomic development.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka asserted his Government’s commitment to work closely with the UK at all levels of cooperation and mutual interests.

“The UK is grateful for Fiji’s support to the Commonwealth and looks forward to enhanced engagements with Fiji in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.”

At the same time, Prime Minister Rabuka thanked Ms. Lomas for visiting Fiji and reasserted the Fiji Government’s commitment to work closely with UK at all levels.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
