Increase in influenza-like illnesses

The Ministry of Health has recorded a resurgence in influenza-like illness and acute illnesses since December.

Permanent Secretary of Health Dr James Fong said there has been an outbreak of Influenza A type virus, however there is an indication of another outbreak of Flu-like illness.

Dr Fong said that the Health Ministry is currently observing a ‘double peak trend’ of influenza case reports over the last several months.

Testing conducted at the Tamavua-based National Public Health Lab during this period reported that influenza A as the main cause of the spike in flu illness.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19.

Of the seven cases, two were recorded in the Central and five in the Western division.