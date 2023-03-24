Medical Transporter boost for Foundation

The Embassy of Japan in Fiji has graciously donated a Medical Transporter vehicle worth more than FJD $250,000 to Sai Prema Foundation Fiji.

The official handover took place at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva yesterday by the Chargé d’ affaires ad interim of Japan to the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Kenichiro Tanaka.

Tanaka said that they were very happy to be able to contribute towards the wonderful work carried out by the Foundation.

“The embassy would like to extend our appreciation and acknowledge Sai Prema Foundation’s efforts to serve the underprivileged people of Fiji.”

The Toyota Landcruiser Box Body Ambulance will be used as a multipurpose vehicle capable of being used as an ambulance to help transport children to the Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre and Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

It will also be used as a medical transporter to assist the Sanjeevani team in its free child heart screening program especially in the rural communities as well as school screening and will facilitate the expansion of Community Health Awareness throughout Fiji.

Sai Sanjeevani’ s Medical Director Dr Krupali Tappoo expressed her gratitude to the people and Government of Japan for this very timely donation to Sanjeevani.

“As the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has been operational l for almost a year, we have been conducting free heart screenings for children in various parts of Fiji including Taveuni, Levuka, Labasa, Bua, Serua/Namosi, Navua, Tailevu, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki and Ba.”

“Over 11,000 free echocardiograms have been conducted since 2019. With this medical transporter, we will be able to further boost our outreach child heart screening camps particularly in the rural underserved areas where it is most needed.”

“The Sanjeevani Hospital is also commencing its school screening program and this vehicle will be very useful to reach out to the schools throughout Fiji. We are extremely grateful to the people and Government of Japan for this generous gesture”, said Dr. Tappoo.

Meanwhile the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital will celebrate its first anniversary on 27 April.

So far 116 free heart surgeries have been conducted and another international visiting team from the United States will operate on children from Fiji and the South Pacific Islands in April.