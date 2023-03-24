Represent clients with integrity, new lawyers urged

Acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo has urged new lawyers who were recently admitted to the bar of the High Court to represent their clients with integrity.

While addressing 36 law graduates of the University of the South Pacific, Justice Temo urged them not to be shy or afraid.

“I congratulate you young, new and up and coming lawyers, I also want to advise you to learn as much as you can on this journey.”

“Remember don’t be afraid or shy to seek help from your senior legal practitioners, they have been through years of fighting cases in court.”

“Above all things, I encourage you all to be polite and to be honest. Your clients depend on you, don’t be someone who will walk away with their money, there have been incidents of that, and those lawyers paint a bad image for others if not all lawyers.”

“Don’t be afraid to question Judges but also be prepared when you come to court.”

He said he was thrilled to hear that few of the young lawyers want to pursue criminal law.

“To you, I say be prepared to grow a thick skin. You will defend some who will be facing charges of murder or manslaughter; you must represent your clients with integrity.”