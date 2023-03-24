We have to be open to criticism: Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says policing operations needs to be open to criticism, in order to improve its organisation’s weaknesses from within.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Stakeholders Consultative Workshop, Chew also indicated that policing is again dependent on collaboration that comes with the good and bad.

He said that in order to bring back the blue culture, the Fiji Police Force needs to consult and take on board the views of its stakeholders and law enforcement partners, to assist with efforts of rebuilding confidence in the policing profession.

Chew said at the end of the two-day workshop, the resolutions will assist the organisation target specific areas of improvement and chart a way forward towards being a more responsive police force in a rapidly changing security environment.