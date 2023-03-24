Friday, March 24, 2023
601 ad
We have to be open to criticism: Chew

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew speaks during the opening of Investigators Course Level 2 at the Fiji Police Academy in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Police Force.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says policing operations needs to be open to criticism, in order to improve its organisation’s weaknesses from within.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Stakeholders Consultative Workshop, Chew also indicated that policing is again dependent on collaboration that comes with the good and bad.

He said that in order to bring back the blue culture, the Fiji Police Force needs to consult and take on board the views of its stakeholders and law enforcement partners, to assist with efforts of rebuilding confidence in the policing profession.

Chew said at the end of the two-day workshop, the resolutions will assist the organisation target specific areas of improvement and chart a way forward towards being a more responsive police force in a rapidly changing security environment.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

5 new judicial officers sworn in