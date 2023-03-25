Be proud, stand tall: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told new recruits at the Fiji Corrections Service to stand tall, stand proud when they wear the uniform as they administer change to those that are incarcerated.

Rabuka made the comment whilst officiating at the Fiji Corrections Service pass out parade in Naboro, Rabuka said they celebrated their achievements as they watch and witness their performance on parade yesterday.

The Prime Minister also indicated they demonstrated the achievements not only of themselves but also the officers, men and women, who have participated in their training over the last 10 weeks.

“You are now graduating to become a part of this very important segment of law enforcement, particularly Correctional Services, for the people and the nation of Fiji.”

“You all volunteered for this, some of them within the last 10 weeks must have thought maybe they should have stayed at home, but in that 10 weeks 52 of them started not knowing how challenging the 10 weeks would become.

The Prime Minister added that when you look at the history of Fiji and the history of the world, even in the bible, there are so many people who have worked under officers of their status, of their calling, to become great leaders in their nations.