Better air connectivity for Rotuma: Gavoka

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to the people of Rotuma on enhancing air connectivity.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the facilitation of a special flight to Rotuma in support of the Rotuma Day celebrations and the Rotuma Women’s Expo is something government has in mind as well.

The official visit to Rotuma was part of the Government’s plans to enhance the capacity of outer island airports, with the potential for expansion in support of the tourism industry and other sectors.

Also, the Fiji Airports Limited’s ground team provided an update of the runway conditions and future plans for the airport building upgrade.

Gavoka also gave his reassurance of the Coalition Government’s commitment to improving critical infrastructure such as roads in outer island communities, with the re-introduction of the Public Works Department.

Meanwhile, Gavoka was accorded the traditional ‘Mamasa’ ceremony of welcome, receiving the blessings of the seven Chiefs and people of Rotuma.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
