Investigations led no where: Chew

Police says the alleged incident of a man claiming to have been tortured at the Nabua Police Station, has reached a dead end.

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew, said the allegations were that Police Officers at the Nabua Police Station had poured hot water on the thighs of the male suspect and which was highlighted on certain media outlets.

“We tried to investigate, and it just went out again. We still do not know whether it was true or not. It stated that the incident happened at the Nabua Police Station… We went as far as to investigate on how true was this incident, but so far there has been nothing with regard to that.”

The Acting Police Commissioner said if they are to get the person who had claimed the alleged torture on social media, police will take the person to task for giving false information.

Chew said for media outlets need to verify information from all angles, particularly for releases like this, and we will assist you too before it goes out from any particular media organisation.