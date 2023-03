Permanent Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says the Nakasi Health Center will be temporarily closed from 3pm today and with all medical cases and services diverted to the Makoi and Valelevu Health Centres.

In a statement, Dr Fong said this is due to some minor works that need to be done at the health center.

Normal services will resume on again from tomorrow 26 April.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services apologies for any inconvenience caused.