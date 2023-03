Fiji Police WATERPOL officers responded to a call for assistance on Thursday night, resulting in the successful rescue of six people.

In a statement released by police, the six aged between 15 and 38 years residing in Wailekutu had left out fishing last night and, after experiencing problems with their engine, called the WATERPOL base for assistance.

A team left out on the FPB OPS3 boat, where they were able to rescue them from the Naqara Passage and brought them back to Suva.