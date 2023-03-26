Hold govt to campaign promises

The Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says that Fijians must now hold the Government to its election promises.

Speaking as the Chief Guest to members of the Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) Convention, on its 80th anniversary, FLP Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry made reference to the Coalition Government’s promise to increase civil service pay.

The former Prime Minister indicated that he was saddened to note from the Association’s annual report highlighted the struggle it faces in getting its grievances addressed.

“FPSA must recognize that it will be negotiating against a backdrop of severe financial constraints faced by the new Government.”

“As a trade union, the Association’s first duty is to its members and that it was facing serious challenges and lagging behind as per its claims.”

The FLP Leader told members that they must get ready for austerity measures, in light of recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund to unify the VAT rate to a slightly higher level, incorporate tax reforms and raise excise and tourism-related taxes.

Chaudhry added that the Fiscal Review Committee and National Economic Summit usually tend to err on the side of employers because they are generally dominated by powerful interest groups.