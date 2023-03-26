Sunday, March 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Hold govt to campaign promises

The Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says that Fijians must now hold the Government to its election promises.

Speaking as the Chief Guest to members of the Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) Convention, on its 80th anniversary, FLP Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry made reference to the Coalition Government’s promise to increase civil service pay.

The former Prime Minister indicated that he was saddened to note from the Association’s annual report highlighted the struggle it faces in getting its grievances addressed.

“FPSA must recognize that it will be negotiating against a backdrop of severe financial constraints faced by the new Government.”

“As a trade union, the Association’s first duty is to its members and that it was facing serious challenges and lagging behind as per its claims.”

The FLP Leader told members that they must get ready for austerity measures, in light of recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund to unify the VAT rate to a slightly higher level, incorporate tax reforms and raise excise and tourism-related taxes.

Chaudhry added that the Fiscal Review Committee and National Economic Summit usually tend to err on the side of employers because they are generally dominated by powerful interest groups.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

They outplayed us: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi said they had on...
News

Women entrepreneurship key to econo...

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation says Fiji c...
News

Lab commissioned to combat typhoid

Over 100,000 Fijians in the North will now have better health prote...
News

COC non-functional with vacant LOP ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Constitutional Offices Comm...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

They outplayed us: Derenalagi

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Women entrepreneurship key to ec...

News
The Minist...

Lab commissioned to combat typho...

News
Over 100,0...

COC non-functional with vacant L...

News
Prime Mini...

Baber named Coach of the Year

Rugby
Former Fij...

Nagasau named Sportswoman of the...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Popular News

Fiji is in an era of rapid chang...

News
Assistant ...

$1.1B was allocated to WAF in la...

News
The Water ...

Fiji to face Samoa in HK 7s open...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Complainants need regular feedba...

News
Acting Com...

Inter-agency team attends IPEF n...

News
A Fijian i...

Fiji men’s squad named for Tri-S...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

They outplayed us: Derenalagi