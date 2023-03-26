Low reservoir levels cause for water cuts: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji, (WAF)says it is experiencing a low reservoir levels, which is affecting supply to Fijians in elevated areas of the Tovata Reservoirs, Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tacirua Reservoir and Dokanisuva Reservoir.

In a statement by WAF, a planned power outage at the Tovata booster pump station today necessitated the activation of our backup Genset however, it has developed a technical issue resulting in the Tovata Booster Pump Station going offline – the WAF Mechanical and Electrical teams are looking into resolving the issues as soon as possible.

They said, as such, customers in the following areas will experience water supply issues.

Tovata Reservoir

No Water to Elevated areas – Upper Makoi, Kaliveitau, No Inflow to Nagatugatu, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Lomalagi, Vula, Poorva, Sabera, Peela, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham (Valley Drive), Sulua Street.

Nagatugatu Reservoir

Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir.

Tacirua Reservoir

Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, Princes Road.

Dokanisuva Reservoir

No Water – All feeding from Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

The Water Authority of Fiji have indicated their teams are working on valve operation to sustain water levels into the affected reservoirs.