Ra man is latest road fatality after Ltka crash

A 53-year-old man from Barotu in Rakiraki is the country’s latest road fatality victim following a motor vehicle accident near Teidamu Hill in Lautoka yesterday.

In a statement released by police, the victim’s vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by the 26-year-old tertiary student.

The suspect, whilst driving towards Lautoka, allegedly failed to negotiate a bend causing his vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane, resulting in the accident.

Police said due to the impact of the collision, the victim’s vehicle hit another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man from Batiri in Sigatoka who was travelling with his family.

Police and National Fire Authority officers retrieved the victim’s body from the vehicle, and was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old’s family, including two young children, sustained minor injuries.

The suspect and his three passengers sustained injuries and are all admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

Investigations continue.

The road death toll currently stands at 19 compared to 4 for the same period last year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
