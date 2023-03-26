Women entrepreneurship key to economic growth

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation says Fiji cannot afford to leave behind half of its population, and demand it needs a diverse and inclusive society.

Speaking at the Women Invigorating the Nation (WIN) Convention, Minister Responsible for Women Lynda Tabuya says Women Entrepreneurs Business Council (WEBC) and WIN Convention are not just creating space for growth and learning but are also a platform for amplifying the voice and impacts of women in business.

Tabuya said women’s entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and job creation that strengthens women.

She says WEBC and WIN Convention is a determination of Fijian Women entrepreneurs where women can achieve incredible things together.

“There are significant challenges from climate change, health crisis, and gender-based violence. Women and girls empowerment is fundamental to addressing such issues, whereas rebuilding the economy is possible by promoting equal rights and sustainable development,” she added.