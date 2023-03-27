$4.6m owed to Nadi Town Council in rates

The Nadi Town Council is owed $4,680,543.72, in rates as of last month.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, at the Handover of a Backhoe in Nadi.

Nalumisa has urged ratepayers of Nadi to make efforts to pay their rates to allow the Council to provide the essential services required for a safe and clean environment and provide a conducive environment for development and business opportunities.

He said a clean town brings in a sense of pride to the people and the public visiting the cities and towns while at the same time, attracts more people as well as investors to Nadi.

“It is imperative that the Council has proper fleet to assist them to deliver the services in the respective communities as expected by the ratepayers. Appropriate fleet would certainly mean that the Councils are able to provide the services efficiently.”

He also stated the Government’s commitment to conduct municipal elections this year and a Working Group for the municipal council Elections for Councillors is working towards developing an Action Plan, which will act as guidance for the proposed election processes.

“The Operational Groups – drafting policy and logistics are coordinating to amend the fundamental legislative provisions in the Local Government Act, timelines for the preparatory works and conduct of the Municipal Elections, guidelines and policies for the elected Councillors and Mayors,” he added.