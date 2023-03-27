AG and Singh warned, keep ministerial posts

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that he has spoken to the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and the Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh in relation to their recent outbursts and postings on social media.

Speaking to FijiLive outside Parliament this morning, Rabuka said he has warned both Turaga and Singh, not to re-offend.

“They, however, still remain Cabinet Members,” Rabuka said.

Rabuka was approached for a comment after a social media uproar from members of the public, into the Attorney-General’s official Facebook Page that highlighted his recent travel in the luxurious first-class on Fiji Airways and had photos relating to his recent visit overseas earlier this month.

Last week also, the Minister of Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, spoke in New Zealand during his recent visit highlighting information that was discussed during Cabinet Meeting in relation to the set-up of Walesi under the FijiFirst Government that costed taxpayers over $100 million.

Singh said: “In our last cabinet meeting, it was revealed, and it is a public document now, that we have got a guy here called Robert Khan in New Zealand. He pretends to be that he is serving the country, Fiji, but what he has done, he started a so-called Walesi Television station. In the last seven years, he has used $123m in the establishment and setting up and running of it. $123m is not a small amount. Robert Khan, who is supposedly to be Khaiyum’s number two in Fiji.”

Rabuka in his first press conference after Cabinet Meeting, had stated that Ministers must not use any official information which comes to him or her as Minister during cabinet discussions for his or her private profit, or the benefit of their friends and close associates.

He had also mentioned that Cabinet Members are bound by regulations.