Business Committee to meet on LOP nomination

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Business Committee will meet either on Wednesday or Thursday to list on the Order Paper for Friday, the nomination of the Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to FijiLive outside Parliament, Rabuka said the Business Committee still has no Order Paper for Friday.

However, Rabuka said that this can be changed by the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at any time, in order to swear in the vacant position of the Leader of Opposition, based on the nominations that will be brought forward by the Opposition.

“This can be brought in at any time, because it is addressed to the House.”

Rabuka also stated that the Constitutional Offices Commission remains non-functional as long as the position of the Leader of Opposition remains vacant.

“I hope that the position is filled in as soon as possible and Government will not oppose the FijiFirst MPs nomination. That is their nomination.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
