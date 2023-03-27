Office of Speaker processes Bainimarama’s resignation

The office of the Speaker of Parliament is now processing the resignation of the Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama, pursuant to the Electoral Act of 2014.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu highlighted this in Parliament this morning.

He said upon receiving Bainimarama’s resignation on 8 March, he referred it to the Privileges Committee to seek clarification on whether there were any other further aspects or impacts on the privileges matter.

Ratu Naiqama said he has now received the response from the Committee stating that under its remit; there were no further comments to make or actions that the Committee would undertake on the matter.

Bainimarama was suspended from Parliament for 36 months prior to his resignation, for attacking His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while debating on the contents of his address in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the FijiFirst caucus is expected to nominate Inia Seruiratu as the Leader of Opposition.