Parliament to sit for two weeks

Parliament is expected to sit and debate on motions for the next two weeks, starting today.

However, it will not sit tomorrow due to a scheduled Cabinet Meeting.

This morning, the Public Rental Board 2020 Annual Report, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Annual Report 2017-2018, Report of the Auditor-General Report on Special Investigation, the Reserve Bank of Fiji 2021-2022 Report, Mid-Year Fiscal Statement Actual Expenditure August 2022 – 31 January 2023, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Annual Report for 2020-2021, the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Annual Report 2017-2019, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Annual Report 2019-2020, Fiji Meat Industry Board Annual Report 2018 and the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation PTE Limited Annual Report 2020 are expected to be presented to Parliament for consideration.

Also, the Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel is expected to move that Parliament debates the ‘Review of the 2018-2019 and the 2019- 2020 Audit Reports on Municipal Council’ which was tabled on 29 August 2022.

The Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna is also expected to move that Parliament debate the ‘Review Report of the Accident Compensation Commission Fiji 2018 Annual Report’ which was tabled on 29 August 2022.

Also, the Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Rakuita Vakalalabure will move that Parliament debates the ‘Review of the Office of the Prime Minister and Department of Immigration 2018-2019 Annual Report’ which was tabled on 29 August 2022.

The Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu to move that Parliament debates the ‘Review of the Fiji Public Trustee and Corporation PTE Limited 2019 and 2018 Annual Report which was tabled on 30 August 2022.

Parliamentary session will commence at 9.30am.