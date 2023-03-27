Monday, March 27, 2023
Police needs to invest in new technologies

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has recommended that the Fiji Police Force continue investing in new technology that would assist the Force and partner agencies to address the chronic traffic congestion on our roads.

This has been highlighted by the Chair Viliame Naupoto in Parliament this morning, while presenting on the Review of the Fiji Police Force Annual Report 2018-2019.

Naupoto said that the Standing Committee has also recommended that the Fiji Police Force continue providing women officers the opportunity to undertake necessary training to advance their career.

“The Standing Committee further recommends that those trainings to include leadership, mental health and stress as identified by the Fiji Police Force Women’s Network.”

“The Standing Committee recommends the urgent amendment of the Inquest Act 1967. In its current form, the Act does not specify any period of time during which a person should have missing before he or she can be presumed by law to be dead. The Standing Committee recommends Police provides a gender policy and gender desegregated data in its future reports,” Naupoto said.

In the report, the Committee noted some of the challenges faced by the Police during this reporting period were the investment in the acquisition of UAVs (drones) to monitor traffic flow.

Naupoto also said career path planning for all officers after passing out is a necessity, along with succession planning, while at the same time the Force can do better in incentivising young women to see the Force as a preferred career choice.

He said the Force can attract the best talent in Fiji through clear career paths and direction beginning with the Police Academy and throughout the officer’s entire tenure of service.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
