Ratu Epeli to be laid to rest this Friday

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on behalf of Members of Parliament in Government has sent his condolences and sympathies to the Vanua Vakaturaga o Lalagavesi on the passing of the late Turaga na Taukei Vuniduva, Ratu Epeli Ganilau.

Rabuka while speaking in Parliament this morning said that the late Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, seasoned politician, Chair of the Great Council of Chiefs and a paramount chief was an illustrious man who understood how things were done.

Ratu Epeli Ganilau passed away last week after a short illness.

He will be buried in the Sau Tabu at Somosomo Taveuni on Friday.

The reguregu in Suva is scheduled to start today at the Government Training Centre in Nasese in Suva and from tomorrow at Vuniduva (the chiefly residence of the Tui Cakau Sa Bale).

A funeral service in honour of the late Ratu Epeli will be held at the Tuvasu Hall at 12 noon at the QEB in Nabua on Wednesday.

Ratu Epeli’s funeral cortège will leave for Taveuni on Thursday. A funeral service will be held at Somosomo on Friday before he is laid to rest on the chiefly burial grounds.