Seruiratu to be nominated as Leader of Opposition

Opposition Member of Parliament Inia Seruiratu is expected to be nominated by the FijiFirst Caucus as their nominee for the vacant Leader of Opposition’s position.

The position became vacant following the resignation of former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama.

In a statement released earlier, Bainimarama said his work as the leader of the FijiFirst Party together with the General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will guide the Opposition MPs, so they can continue to fight inside Parliament while they engage more actively outside Parliament while they engage more actively outside Parliament with the Party supporter.

Bainimarama added that he is personally concerned about the increase in the casual reference to racism, bigotry and statements of discrimination on social media.

Meanwhile, Parliament will convene at 9.30 am today.