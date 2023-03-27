Monday, March 27, 2023
Short-term experts engaged in review

The Ministry of Civil Service has initiated and engaged a number of short-term experts to review and provide hands on advisory assistance in areas pertaining to improving workplace conditions.

They are also involved in mapping career path options, improving recruitment practices for senior leadership positions and streamlining grievance and disciplinary processes for fairness and efficiency.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand said Government is also keen on improving its recruitment processes, grievances handling and disciplinary processes.

“The Ministry has hired experts with years of hands-on experience in public sector employment and administration to come up with findings and recommendations for further consideration by Government.”

Chand also highlighted that the consultancies are important and timely, as Government is committed to inspiring confidence in all civil servants that we are prepared to listen and take on constructive ideas and proposals for further improvements.

He added the consultants would be visiting various Ministries for research and consultations, and the Ministry is encouraging civil servants to freely provide their views and/or suggestions for improvements.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
