Farmers will get a new cane price: Singh

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the Government will set a new cane price for farmers next season.

While responding to an oral question in Parliament, Singh said his Ministry is working on a new plan in accordance to the budget requirements of the 2023/24 financial year.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Parveen Bala had asked Singh what cane price farmers can expect in the new season.

Singh said it will be impulsive for him to make any speculation on what will be paid next season but stated that the growers will be paid $85 a tonne for this year and the third cane payment for 2022 season which is $22.62 per tonne, is the highest compared to previous payments.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
