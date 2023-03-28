Fiji is NZ’s leading trading partner: Tirikatene

New Zealand’s Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth, Rino Tirikatane has commended Fiji for being the country’s number one trading partner in recent years.

Speaking in Wellington during Investment Fiji’s 2023 Investment and Trade Mission to New Zealand Business Forum, Tirikatene stated both nations are on the same wave length as both are now open for business.

“We want to do greater things together; we want to work closely, and we want to collaborate in numerous areas.”

Tirikatene further stated that as a trading nation, New Zealand values its trade relationships.

“I want to acknowledge the tough times we had in the past few years where we have not been able to meet in person. The last time I met the team was through the online platform Zoom, and now it gives me an immense pleasure to see everyone in person,” highlighted the Minister while welcoming the Fiji delegation in Wellington, NZ.”

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, who led the Fiji delegation to New Zealand, was overwhelmed with the positive response from the NZ Government and representatives.

He said the key takeaway for the Fiji delegation will be to learn from their trading partner on how to strengthen the ease of doing business in Fiji.

“According to a World Bank report, New Zealand is among the top two nations in the ease of doing business. I am keen on strengthening this area, as we all know that we can all talk about trade and investment, but if procedures relating to setting up or doing business in the country are not easy, then things can become very challenging,” said Kamikamica.

As part of the 2023 Investment and Trade Mission to New Zealand, the Fiji delegation, which included Government representatives, private sector organizations, and business leaders, engaged with their counterparts and prospective buyers and investors from New Zealand.