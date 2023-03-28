Narcotics awareness training for officers

A 3-day Proactive Narcotics Awareness (PNA) training for Police officers is currently underway at the Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) in Nasinu.

135 uniform branch and community policing officers from the Central, Southern, and Eastern are attending the training which is being delivered by Manager Proactive Narcotics Bureau, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Reshmi Singh.

ASP Singh said the training will enable officers to conduct effective PNA’s in their respective Divisions, relevant to the different audiences in their communities, during their community policing drives.