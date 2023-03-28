Police officers face assault allegations

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has directed the Divisional Police Commander East to provide a brief to his office on the allegations of assault made against Nausori Police officers.

Chew has also directed Internal Affairs to conduct an investigation.

A social media post alleges that five officers forcefully took a man from the roadside in a police vehicle and took him to Nausori Police Station, where he was assaulted.

The post also alleges that the officers stole $185 and the man’s phone.