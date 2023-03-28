Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Rabuka wants Seruiratu to attend COP28

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is thinking of sending Opposition Member of Parliament and climate champion, Inia Seruiratu to the next Conference of Parties (COP28).

While debating on the Review of the Office of the Prime Minister and Department of Immigration 2018–2019 Annual Report, Rabuka said he has rejected a recommendation for him to go to the COP28 meeting.

“We will be wasting all the data Seruiratu has as a champion for climate change if he is left out of the discussions on it.”

He said while he was on the other side of the Parliament as Opposition, he had the thought of a bipartisan approach to universal issues like climate change.

Meanwhile, Seruiratu is set to be elected as the new Leader of Opposition this week.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
