Wednesday, March 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

700 apply for 11 Permanent Secretary positions

A total 700 applications have been received by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for 11 Permanent Secretary positions.

PSC Chairperson Luke Rokovada while confirming this said PSC Commissioners together with the recruitment agency are currently working on the longlisting and the shortlisting of candidates.

He said to give respect and equal opportunity to every application, a thorough process is followed and the shortlist is anticipated to be finalised by next week and interviews will be scheduled after the Easter holidays.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy appr...

Cabinet has approved the new Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme ...
News

Govt to support Pacific Polytech

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Ministry of Educatio...
News

Itaukei land development grant to c...

Cabinet has agreed to continue the provision of funding for the Gov...
News

Cabinet approves review of Legal Pr...

Cabinet has approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy a...

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Itaukei land development grant t...

News
Cabinet ha...

Cabinet approves review of Legal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Coaches have the final say: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Rokovereni gets Technical Offici...

Rugby
Renowned F...

Rabuka wants Seruiratu to attend...

News
Prime Mini...

Parliament to sit for two weeks

Fiji Parliament
Parliament...

Opportunities and common interes...

News
Deputy Pri...

Govt targets $500m in NZ investm...

Business
Minister f...

Highlanders trounce Drua at home...

Rugby
The Highla...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy approved