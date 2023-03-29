700 apply for 11 Permanent Secretary positions

A total 700 applications have been received by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for 11 Permanent Secretary positions.

PSC Chairperson Luke Rokovada while confirming this said PSC Commissioners together with the recruitment agency are currently working on the longlisting and the shortlisting of candidates.

He said to give respect and equal opportunity to every application, a thorough process is followed and the shortlist is anticipated to be finalised by next week and interviews will be scheduled after the Easter holidays.