Cabinet approves review of Legal Practitioners Act

Cabinet has approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009.

The current Act was promulgated in 2009, replacing the Legal Practitioners Act 1997 which is a framework to regulate the legal profession and the practice of law in Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while making this announcement in a media conference today said the current law is considered onerous for lawyers in Fiji, and lacking in some instances.

“There is a need for modernisation of the law, for example to update the right to practice requirement, as well as consider emerging areas of the law.”

“A holistic review of the Act will facilitate more effective regulation of the legal profession, and safeguard the independence of the profession.”

He added that the review will also ensure that our law is aligned to international best practices to enhance the professional standards of legal practitioners.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
